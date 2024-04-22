Delaware sports betting handle reaches $18.9m in March

The handle increased 440 per cent year-on-year.

US.- Delaware’s sports betting handle was $18.9m in March, up 27 per cent from February and up 440 per cent year-on-year due to the launch of online sports betting in January. Revenue was $1m, 83.8 per cent higher than February and 89.2 per cent ahead of March 2023.

Delaware Park led the market with $681,548 in revenue off $13.1m in bets. Harrington Raceway posted $176,583 from $3.3m, and Bally’s Dover $113,692 off $1.5m. A further $58,273 in monthly sports betting revenue came from $990,664 in bets placed with retail sportsbooks.

Online casino market spending was $136m, up 227.7 per cent from March 2023 and 16 per cent ahead of February. Of the total wagers, $85.3m was bet on video lottery and $50.7m online table games. Revenue was $4.6m, up 18 per cent compared to February and up 228.6 per cent year-on-year. Online video accounted for $3.3m in revenue and table games $1.3m.

Delaware Park registered $2m in revenue across online video and table games from $71.1m. Harrington Raceway registered $1.6m from $38.9m and Bally’s Dover $951,096 from $26.1m in wagers.

House bill aims to expand online sports betting in Delaware

A proposed amendment to Delaware’s online sports betting law has been introduced in the State House of Representatives. House Bill 365 would expand the online sports betting market by introducing more options, allowing casinos to partner with multiple sports books. It’s been assigned to the House Administration Committee for consideration.

The bill was introduced by state representatives Franklin Cooke and William Bush. Cooke said: “The addition of online sports betting in the First State means additional revenue will benefit programs for the treatment, education and assistance of compulsive gamblers and problem gambling.