Delaware sports betting handle falls in March

US.- Delaware’s sports betting handle was $3.5m in March, down 32.7 per cent from $5.2m in the same month in 2022 and 14.6 per cent behind the $4.1m wagered in February this year. It was the lowest monthly total since August 2022.

Sports betting revenue was $544,385, only marginally lower than the $553,465 registered in March 2022 and 77.6 per cent higher than February’s $306,573. The leading operator was Delaware Park with $299,843 in revenue from $1.9m in wagers. It was followed by Bally’s Dover with $150,946 from $963,286 and Harrington Raceway with $94,514 in revenue from $599,545.

Delaware’s online gaming handle was $41.5m in March, up 11 per cent year-on-year and 9.2 per cent more than in February this year. Players wagered $13.5m on table games and $28m on video lottery.

Revenue from igaming reached $1.4m, up 40 per cent from March of 2022 and 27.3 per cent ahead of February. Of this, $1.1m came from video lottery games, 4260,395 table games and $32,152 poker rake and fees.

Bally’s Dover recorded $555,565 in revenue from $14.9m in bets. Delaware Park registered $443,421 in revenue from $16.5m and Harrington Raceway on $427,478 off $10.1m.

Delaware Park Casino & Racing has named Terry Glebocki as president and general manager of the gaming and racing facility. Glebocki will lead the overall strategy and oversee the day-to-day operations of the property, which includes a casino with more than 1,800 slot machines, 40 table games and seasonal live thoroughbred racing.

Previously, Glebocki worked as CEO of Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City. She served as the president of Atlantic City’s Casino Association. Glebocki began her career in casino gaming in 1987 when she joined Golden Nugget.