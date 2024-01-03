BetRivers launches online sports betting in Delaware

BetRivers has gone live at Bally’s Dover Casino Resort, Casino at Delaware Park, and Harrington Raceway and Casino.

US.- Online sports betting has launched in the US state of Delaware. BetRivers, the exclusive Delaware sports betting and igaming operator, is live at Bally’s Dover Casino Resort, Casino at Delaware Park, and Harrington Raceway and Casino.

Casino players in the state can play new online slots, table games and online sports betting. They must be 21 years old and in Delaware, as determined by the device’s location. The state’s retail sports betting market launched in June 2018.

BetRivers, powered by Rush Street Interactive (RSI), became the Delaware State Lottery’s official partner for online gaming in August. Delaware became the first US state to implement comprehensive intrastate igaming including poker, slots and bingo when the General Assembly passed the Delaware Gaming Competitiveness Act of 2012 in June 2012.

Delaware sports betting handle reaches $10.66m in October

Delaware’s sports betting handle was $10.66m in October, up 39.70 per cent from September’s $7.6m. The figure was down 21.28 per cent year-on-year but is the highest of this year. Revenue was $2.62m, also the highest this year and up 6.27 per cent from October 2022 and 173.07 per cent from September 2023.

Delaware Park led the market with a $2.54m handle and $368,904 in revenue. Bally’s Dover reported $1.20m in bets and 172,532 in revenue and Harrington Raceway a $554,958 handle and $79,437 in revenue. Retailers in Delaware generated an additional $2m in revenue from a $6.4m handle.