House bill aims to expand online sports betting in Delaware

A new bill proposes more options for mobile sports wagering.

US.- A proposed amendment to Delaware’s online sports betting law has been introduced in the State House of Representatives. House Bill 365 would expand the online sports betting market by introducing more options, allowing casinos to partner with multiple sports books. It’s been assigned to the House Administration Committee for consideration.

The bill was introduced by state representatives Franklin Cooke and William Bush. Cooke said: “The addition of online sports betting in the First State means additional revenue will benefit programs for the treatment, education and assistance of compulsive gamblers and problem gambling.

“We’re talking about $400,000 or 3.5 per cent of the processed returned to the state for funding these programs. Those dollars will go a long way.”

Online sports betting in Delaware launched in December. Delaware’s igaming revenue hit $3.9m in February, up 254.6 per cent from February 2023 ($1.1m) and 14.7 per cent ahead of January 2024. Video lottery games accounted for $2.8m and online table games $1.1m.

Players bet $117.2m online: $68.4m on video lottery and $48.8m on table games. That’s up 208.4 per cent year-on-year and 13.5 per cent ahead of January. Delaware Park led the market, generating $2.1m. Harrington Raceway generated $1m and Bally’s Dover $717,119.