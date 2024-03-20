Delaware igaming revenue reaches $3.9m in February

Sports betting revenue reached $560,449.

US.- Delaware’s igaming revenue hit $3.9m in February, up 254.6 per cent from February 2023 ($1.1m) and 14.7 per cent ahead of January 2024. Video lottery games accounted for $2.8m and online table games $1.1m.

Players bet $117.2m online: $68.4m on video lottery and $48.8m on table games. That’s up 208.4 per cent year-on-year and 13.5 per cent ahead of January. Delaware Park led the market, generating $2.1m. Harrington Raceway generated $1m and Bally’s Dover $717,119.

Delaware sports betting

Delaware’s sports betting revenue was $560,449 in February, up 82.8 per cent from February 2023 but down 68.6 per cent from January 2024. The handle reached $13.8m, up 236.6 per cent compared to the same month last year but 2.8 per cent less than January’s total. Delaware Park generated $473,002 in revenue, Harrington Raceway $133,989 and Bally’s Dover $82,984.

Delaware Park Casino & Racing has announced the completion of its $10m renovation. The main casino floor now features new slot titles, new high-limit table games, new dining options and a new design.