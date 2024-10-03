DATA.BET showcased its latest product developments at SBC Summit 2024

The esports betting solution provider has introduced several releases, including Scoreboard, Pitch Tracker widgets, and Bet Builder.

Press release.- DATA.BET participated in this year’s SBC Summit in Lisbon, showcasing its latest product developments and contributing to niche growth through its stand activities. During the event, the company introduced several releases, including Scoreboard, Pitch Tracker widgets, and a recently launched Bet Builder. These tools were designed to enhance user engagement and boost business outcomes for operators, offering new levels of personalization and interaction for players.

To engage visitors further, DATA.BET hosted a Counter-Strike 2 tournament, featuring legendary esports player GeT_RiGhT. There were over 150 matches for the main prize, with the opportunity to compete against the esports icon himself. The activity highlighted DATA.BET’s commitment to promoting esports culture and demonstrating its potential for expansion within the iGaming industry.

Additionally, the company celebrated another achievement during the SBC Awards, taking Silver in the Esports Supplier of the Year nomination. This is a great recognition of the provider’s tailored solution that meets the evolving needs of operators and users.

Nataliia Loshatynska, head of PR and marketing at DATA.BET, commented: “The SBC Summit in Lisbon was an incredible opportunity for us to present the latest products and interact with our partners. We’re proud of the progress we’ve made and the recognition we’ve received at the SBC Awards. It’s a testament to our team’s hard work and our dedication to pushing the boundaries of esports.”

DATA.BET stated it “continues to shape the industry’s future with its technological and expert approach”.