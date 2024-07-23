Alex Kozachenko, DATA.BET: “Access to the most accurate data is crucial in the competitive betting industry”

DATA.BET’s Chief Product Officer revealed how widgets such as Scoreboards enhance the experience of esports bettors.

Exclusive interview.- Alex Kozachenko, chief product officer at DATA.BET granted Focus Gaming News an exclusive interview in which he reflected on how the company’s tech-advanced widgets to deliver real-time statistics enhance bettors’ experience and why are they crucial in the competitive betting industry.

How does the incorporation of tech-advanced widgets in the Odds Feed enhance bettors’ engagement with esports events?

Access to the most accurate data is crucial in the competitive betting industry. The widgets complement this data, enabling users to make more informed bets backed by real-time statistics, thereby increasing confidence in their decisions.

For DATA.BET, the focus of tech-advanced widgets is to deliver real-time statistics to enhance bettors’ understanding of the current situation. Based on licensed content, our Odds Feed is among the fastest updated and as close to the in-game state as possible. This is essential because it allows bettors to react quickly to the ever-changing dynamics of esports events.

Bettors do not need to use other platforms to get live insights, remaining on the operator’s page, which keeps them engaged and minimises the risk of losing their attention to competitors. This approach ensures a seamless experience, which is pivotal to user satisfaction and retention.

How do Scoreboards contribute to enhancing the experience of esports bettors during live tournaments?

Our widgets provide data with lower delays compared to freely available streams, offering a more real-time experience. Consolidating all player statistics and data into one place enhances the bettor’s awareness of the in-game situation. Additionally, the Scoreboards have a lower risk of “data lag” than live stream feeds when internet issues are present. This higher reliability helps bettors make better-informed decisions, enhancing their overall experience. Essentially, users receive a seamless visualization of all statistical data in one widget that performs well even with less stable internet quality.

What are the anticipated benefits of using Scoreboards in terms of increasing user engagement on operators’ platforms?

The features we discussed earlier allow users to experience a more accurate and up-to-date view of the in-game situation. Real-time stats in a single widget, updated faster than any available free data source, enable bettors to make more informed decisions. This directly impacts customer retention, as a bettor’s experience is based more on informed decisions rather than gut feelings. Consequently, the probability of positive bet outcomes increases, which is precisely what bettors are looking for.

What stage is this tool currently in?

Scoreboards have been developed and supplied to our partners for three disciplines so far: LOL, CS2, and Valorant. Next in line is Dota 2 and potentially Rainbow Six towards the end of the year. Additionally, our team is working on other widgets, which will be introduced to the market soon. We also have a remarkable pipeline of novelties coming over the next few quarters that we believe will reshape the esports betting experience, making it more gambler-centred and immersive.

What other new widgets will DATA.BET showcase at SBC Lisbon?

By SBC Lisbon in September, Scoreboards will be launched for the four most popular disciplines. This will be a key highlight for now. Rest assured, we have two new products on the horizon that will elevate user engagement and satisfaction, the announcements of which you can expect in August and September. And of course, we will have different activities for all visitors, which definitely cannot be missed.