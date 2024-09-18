DATA.BET launches esports Bet Builder

The novelty is already available for Counter-Strike 2 and will soon expand to cover other popular esports .

With Bet Builder users will be able to bet on a wide range of markets within a single event, freely combining their selections without any restrictions.

Press release.- DATA.BET releases Bet Builder, designed to create highly customised compound bets within a single match, offering a thrilling experience for professional bettors and avid esports enthusiasts.

Unlike traditional express bets, which span across multiple events, Bet Builder operates within a single event. It allows players to tailor their bets with flexibility, making it ideal for skilful users who deeply understand the game and seek a more personalised and strategic betting experience. With Bet Builder, users can bet on a wide range of markets within a single event, freely combining their selections without any restrictions.

“In addition to its powerful functionality, this product is versatile in its integration. It can be seamlessly connected to any platform via API, allowing operators to offer this premium feature without technical limitations,” the company said.

The novelty is already available for Counter-Strike 2 and will soon expand to cover other popular esports titles such as Valorant, League of Legends, and other disciplines.

“Our Bet Builder is a game-changer in the esports betting landscape,” said Rostyslav Likhtin, head of product at DATA.BET. We’ve developed a sophisticated mathematical model that allows us to offer this feature on compound events without compromising on profitability. Beyond providing a unique experience that boosts engagement rates, and loyalty, and expands the user base, it also significantly increases the operator’s turnover from the existing audience. Additionally, Bet Builder helps attract new players who are eager to explore combined bets on popular sports, allowing them to become more familiar with these disciplines.”