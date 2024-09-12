DATA.BET to host CS2 tournament at SBC Summit

Visitors will have the opportunity to participate in a live CS2 competition featuring legendary pro player GeT_RiGhT.

Press release.- DATA.BET invites all SBC Summit attendees to the DATA.BEAT tournament. The event will occur at the Feira Internacional de Lisboa, at stand D160.

Visitors will have the opportunity to participate in a live CS2 competition featuring Christopher “GeT_RiGhT” Alesund, one of the most iconic figures in Counter-Strike history. A four-time top-ranked player, GeT_RiGhT dominated the global scene, being named the best player in the world in 2013 and 2014.

Qualification matches will be conducted on September 24 and September 25 with the finale on September 25. Registered players will compete for the highest scores, and three finalists will go head-to-head with the pro and win a Steam Deck. The company said everyone is welcome to watch the game and enjoy drinks from an open bar.

“At DATA.BET, passion for esports is in our DNA. We want to push the boundaries of gaming culture and bring esports closer to the masses,” said Natalie Loshatynska, head of PR & Marketing at DATA.BET. “Hosting a CS2 tournament at SBC Summit is a perfect way for us to engage with the community and showcase that Counter-Strike is more than just a game – it’s a cultural phenomenon. And having an icon like GeT_RiGhT on board makes this experience even more memorable.”

Former pro player Christopher Alesund added, “It’s a fantastic opportunity to reconnect with fans and be a part of the growing esports culture that continues to evolve. I’m excited to see the level of talent from the community at this event!”

DATA.BET will open its stand on September 26 for an open-play experience. Visitors can enjoy hands-on time with CS2, where they can play alongside fellow attendees.

