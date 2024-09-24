Through this new deal, the company will add official data feeds and cutting-edge features to new esports lobby.

Press release.- Altenar has strengthened its long-term collaboration with premium esports betting specialist, DATA.BET, to significantly enhance its esports offering through the integration of official data feeds.

Altenar first partnered with DATA.BET earlier this year to integrate fully tailored odds and live score feeds on more than 30 esports disciplines. Central to its latest product upgrade is a new standalone esports lobby with intuitive navigation, a custom streaming player, and upcoming features including live scoreboards and a real-time map tracker.

As part of the extended agreement, Altenar will continue to set a new standard for sports betting with official logos and images across its esports feeds, providing its operator partners with an immersive and visually engaging experience. These enhancements are set to improve market uptime, increase event coverage, and expand the variety of betting markets available for Altenar’s operator partners.

Altenar stated this collaboration underscores its commitment to fostering successful long-term partnerships that meet the needs of the market, positioning the company at the forefront of the rapidly evolving esports vertical.

Dinos Doxiadis, Sportsbook product development manager at Altenar, commented: “As esports continues its rise in popularity, especially with major events like the 2025 Esports Olympics approaching, the integration of DATA.BET’s official-only data has elevated our offering to another level.

“This standalone lobby will empower our partners to tap into a growing esports market, attracting and retaining players like never before.”