Continent 8 Technologies receives approval in Massachusetts

The company has received approval as a supplier to sports betting licence holders from the Massachusetts Gaming Commission.

US.- Continent 8 Technologies has received approval as a supplier to sports betting licence holders from the Massachusetts Gaming Commission (MGC). Operators and suppliers in Massachusetts can now access Continent 8’s solutions portfolio. The firm offers managed hosting, connectivity, and security-related tools, including hybrid deployments with partners such as AWS and Microsoft Azure.

In preparation for MGC approval, Continent 8 went live with its new data center in Massachusetts in October 2022.

David Brace, innovation director at Continent 8, said: “We are thrilled to have been approved as a Sports Wager Registrant by the Massachusetts regulator. The early signs are that this will be a significant market for both operators and suppliers. We have taken an ambitious first-to-market approach across the US, providing our customers with the head start they need to really succeed in each state.

“This, combined with our award-winning and tailored solutions and services, and our 25 years of experience, sets us aside from other providers and is why we have become the go-to infrastructure provider for so many online businesses.”

The sports betting market in Massachusetts went live on January 31 while the online market opened on March 10.

Continent 8 Technologies has also gained approval from the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board to launch its Gaming Cloud in the state. The Gaming Cloud is a public cloud and available in 24 US states and Canada’s Ontario.

