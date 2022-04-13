Continent 8 Technologies receives approval to launch Gaming Cloud in Pennsylvania

The company has gained approval from the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board.

US.- Continent 8 Technologies has gained approval from the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board to launch its Gaming Cloud in the state and continue its expansion in North America. Continent 8 Technologies´ Gaming Cloud is a public cloud and available in 24 US states. Recently, it expanded into Canada’s gaming market, in Ontario.

Continent 8’s managing director, Nick Nally, said: “Receiving approval from the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board for our Gaming Cloud forms part of our aggressive strategy to deliver our regulated cloud to multiple new states in the US, as demand for our cloud solutions continues to rise.”

Justin Cosnett, chief product officer at Continent 8, added: “We are proud to be the first service provider to offer this regulated community cloud solution in the state; we understand the power of the first-mover, pay-as-you-grow advantage in such highly competitive states and markets.”

MediaTroopers receives revenue share licence in Pennsylvania

Digital marketing agency MediaTroopers has been awarded a revenue share licence by the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board (PGCB). The licence allows the agency to provide marketing services to operators using a revenue share model.

The agency has been operating in Pennsylvania since 2019, where it has operated as a gaming services provider for a flat fee or a CPA model. Now, it has the necessary regulatory privileges to enter revenue-sharing deals.

