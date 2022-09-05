Californian Senate passes compact for Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Tejon.

The senate has passed a bill ratifying a gaming compact between the state and the Tejon Indian Tribe.

US.- A $600m Hard Rock casino proposed near Mettler in Kern County, California is closer to becoming a reality after the California State Senate passed a bill ratifying a gaming compact between the state and the Tejon Indian Tribe.

Having earlier won the Assembly’s support, Senate Bill 910 passed the state upper chamber on a unanimous 39-0 vote on the final day of the legislative session. It now heads to the office of governor Gavin Newsom for his signature. After that, it will be subject to the customary 45-day review by the federal Department of the Interior.

Senator Shannon Grove, co-author of the bill, said: “SB 910 will ratify a tribal-state compact that will greatly benefit both the Tejon tribe and Kern County with nearly 5,000 jobs, live entertainment and convention spaces that will bring exciting growth to the area.”

Tejon Indian Tribe executive councilwoman Sandra Hernandez said: “The tribe is definitely elated. I don’t think any of us feel that we have words adequate enough to describe not just the happiness and the elation, but the feeling of what it means to have such a historical vote, directly impact all of us as tribal members.”

The tribe plans a $600m casino south of Bakersfield. Last year, it was announced that Building Group will act as general contractor and Las Vegas-based Klai Juba Wald will be the main architect. Friedmutter Group Architecture & Interior Design Studios will act as a design architect and interior designer.

The new California casino is expected to include a 166,500-square-foot gaming floor, a 400-room, 11-storey hotel, convention space, an event centre, and a restaurant.

The tribe has partnered with Hard Rock International for the development. “Both Hard Rock International and the Tejon Tribe leadership are working diligently to start construction. While we do not have a definitive date, we are working steadfastly to get the project open,” a statement from Hard Rock reads. “It will take at least 20 months from the groundbreaking to the grand opening.”

