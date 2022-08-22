California’s Rain Rock Casino starts renovation work

The work in Yreka is expected to complete in 2024.

US.- The Rain Rock Casino in Yreka, California, has broken ground for the first phase of its renovation plan, which is expected to be complete in 2024. The Karuk Tribe‘s venue will feature over 80 rooms, VIP cabins, a pool, and a convention centre.

Duane Kegg, mayor of Yreka, said the renovation will create more jobs and circulate more money into the city of Yreka. He commented: “For every dollar spent in Yreka, 75 per cent will get recirculated back into this community so it’s huge. For them to expand on this just means more value for the city of Yreka. Bringing people that would not normally stop in Yreka are now stopping in Yreka so it’s huge all the way around.”

Karuk Tribe chairman Buster Attebery added: “It’s a great opportunity to create more jobs in Siskiyou County and more opportunities for the people who live here and the people that want to come back to this beautiful place.

“The ultimate goal is to make Siskiyou County and the city of Yreka a better place and make some contributions to those efforts and most of all a way of self-sufficiency for the Karuk Tribe.”

Sky River Casino opens ahead of schedule

Sky River Casino in Elk Grove, Sacremento County, California, has opened earlier than expected. It had been scheduled to open in early September. Construction near Highway 99 began in early 2021.

The casino offers 2,000 slot machines and more than 80 table games on the gaming floor. The casino covers 300,000 square feet with 100,000 square feet of space dedicated to gaming. The venue has 17 restaurants and bars, including a steakhouse and tap room. It also includes a hotel, spa and a convention centre.

