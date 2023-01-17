Caesars Windsor opens sportsbook in Ontario

The new sportsbook offers three betting windows and seven betting kiosks.

Canada.- Ontario has opened its first full-service sportsbook with the launch of Caesars Sportsbook at Caesars Windsor. The new 1,618 square foot sportsbook is located at the front of the Legends Sports Bar and opened with three betting windows and seven betting kiosks. The space also offers 22 large-screen HD LED TVs.

Kevin Laforet, President at Caesars Windsor, Windsor-West NDP MP, Brian Masse, and mayor, Drew Dilkens, attended the grand opening. Hockey Hall of Famer, Grant Fuhr, participated in the ribbon-cutting and ceremonial first bet, with any winnings benefiting The Grant Fuhr Foundation.

The sportsbook was designed by Tandem Engineering Group in partnership with Artisan Construction.

President at Caesars Windsor Kevin Laforet said: “Today’s grand opening is a testament to our community partners, team members and our guests who have all patiently waited for this day. We embrace the opportunity to provide a world-class Caesars experience that both sports fans and guests will enjoy. We’re thrilled to offer sports bettors a chance to get in on the action with all their favourite sports and enjoy the thrill of single event betting as part of our world-class resort experience at Caesars.”

In November, Caesars Windsor opened 10 sports betting kiosks outside the poker room and on the main floor. These sports betting kiosks were Phase 1 of what would be offered at Caesars Windsor, with a full-service Caesars Sportsbook opening at a later date.

Ontario Lottery and Gaming (OLG) announced in October that its casino service providers Caesars Entertainment and Great Canadian Entertainment were preparing to launch sportsbooks at certain locations in the Canadian province. The physical sportsbooks would be in addition to the more than 20 online sports betting sites that have launched in Canada’s most populous province since April 2022.

Caesars Sportsbook opens at Cleveland’s Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Caesars Entertainment, in partnership with the NBA’s Cleveland Cavaliers, celebrated the ceremonial opening of Caesars Sportsbook at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio. The 10,355-square-foot sportsbook accepted its first legal sports wagers on January 1 as the state opened its sports betting market.

Caesars and Cavs representatives and Cavs Legends were present. The event included a ceremonial first bet and a combined donation of $40,000 from Caesars Sportsbook and the Cavaliers to Seeds of Literacy, a nonprofit organisation.