Ontario’s Caesars Windsor Casino opens 10 sports betting kiosks

Canada.- Caesars Windsor in Ontario has opened 10 sports betting kiosks outside the poker room and on the main floor. The 24/7 kiosks are taking bets on sports events including professional football, basketball, baseball, hockey, soccer, auto racing, boxing, and mixed martial arts. There are multiple betting options including in-game wagering.

The casino expects to open its own sportsbook in 2023. It will be located in front of Legends Sports Bar. It will offer three betting windows and seven betting kiosks.

Kevin Laforet, president at Caesars Windsor, said: “We’re thrilled to offer sports bettors a chance to get in on the action with all their favorite sports and enjoy the thrill of single event betting as part of our resort experience at Caesars. These sports betting kiosks are Phase 1 of what we will be offering at Caesars Windsor, with a full-service Caesars Sportsbook opening soon with dining, bar service, and sports betting all in one exciting location.

“Construction is underway on our sportsbook and we look forward to opening Ontario’s first full-service retail sportsbook early next year.”

The Canadian firm NorthStar Gaming has been named an authorised gaming operator for the National Basketball Association (NBA) in Ontario. Its sportsbook brand NorthStar Bets will offer bettors real-time NBA data. In April, NorthStar Gaming was registered as an online gaming operator by the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) for the Canadian province´s regulated market.

Casumo launches online casino games in Ontario

The Malta-based online casino and sports betting operator Casumo has launched its themed slots and live casino games such as blackjack, baccarat and roulette in Ontario. The company received approval for a licence through its parent company Pret Play. The licence is effective through June 2023.

Earlier in October, Pinnacle Sports launched sports and esports betting in the regulated Ontario market following its approval from the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO). It plans to add online casino games in the near future.