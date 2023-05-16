Caesars Sportsbook partners with Keeneland and Red Mile Gaming in Kentucky

The deal grants the operator market access to offer mobile sports betting in the US state.

US.- Caesars Sportsbook, the sports wagering platform for Caesars Entertainment, has announced agreements with Keeneland and Red Mile Gaming & Racing in Lexington, Kentucky. It plans to open Central Kentucky’s only brick-and-mortar retail sportsbook locations, subject to regulatory approvals from the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission.

Caesars Sportsbook will become an official sports betting partner of Keeneland and Red Mile.

Eric Hession, president of Caesars Digital, said: “Keeneland and Red Mile are iconic horse racing venues with an important legacy in the state of Kentucky.

“Customers in the region have long enjoyed our world-class Caesars destinations and, most recently, our horse racing wagering app, Caesars Racebook. Working with these historic institutions provides an unmatched opportunity to reach sports and racing fans in the state, and we look forward to working with the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission as we prepare to launch later this year.”

Keeneland president and CEO Shannon Arvin added: “Keeneland’s venture with Caesars Sportsbook holds exciting potential and furthers our mission to introduce new audiences to horse racing. Caesars is a globally respected brand, and we value their commitment to racing and their expertise in sports wagering.”

Red Mile chief operating officer Shannon Cobb commented: “At Red Mile Gaming & Racing we are excited to continue introducing this historic harness track to new audiences. Opportunities with sports wagering on site, added to live racing, simulcasting, and HHR Games accomplish goals we have worked toward for several years. Our relationships with Keeneland and Caesars in this venture could not be more valued.”

Kentucky governor signs sports betting bill into law after Senate approval

In April, a bill to legalise sports betting in Kentucky became law after being signed by governor Andy Beshear following approval by the state Senate. House Bill 551 was introduced by representative Michael Meredith in February.

The legislation will allow retail and online betting on professional and college sports, international sports, e-sports, and video game events. The minimum age will be 18 and the market will be regulated by the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission.