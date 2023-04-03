Inspired launches content with Caesars Sportsbook & Casino in Pennsylvania

Content includes Big Spin Bonus, Big Bonus, Big Fishing Fortune and Gold Cash Free Spins.

US.- The gaming supplier Inspired Entertainment has announced that it has launched its igaming content with Caesars Sportsbook & Casino in the state of Pennsylvania. Content includes Big Spin Bonus, Big Bonus, Big Fishing Fortune and Gold Cash Free Spins.

Brooks Pierce, president and chief executive officer of Inspired, said: “We are thrilled to partner with Caesars Sportsbook & Casino to deliver premium igaming content to its players in Pennsylvania.

“This partnership builds on the success we’ve seen throughout the state with our other partners, as well as in both New Jersey and Michigan, and we are excited to offer the player-favorite themes Big Spin Bonus, Big Bonus, Big Fishing Fortune, and Gold Cash Free Spins to the Caesars player base. It is a pleasure to work with the Caesars Sportsbook & Casino team, and we congratulate them on this exciting launch.”

Matthew Sunderland, senior vice president of igaming at Caesars Digital, added: “We are very excited to partner with the Inspired team to provide players with best-in-class igaming content in Pennsylvania, one of the largest igaming states in North America. Our key focus is delivering players the best titles on our iGaming platform, and we’re proud to work with Inspired to elevate our iGaming platform in this important market.”

White Hat Studios launches online casino products with Caesars in Pennsylvania

White Hat Studios, the content division of igaming platform supplier White Hat Gaming, has launched its online casino products in Pennsylvania through its partnership with Caesars Sportsbook and Casino. Caesars’ customers have access to customised branded versions of Blackjack Player’s Choice, Multi-Hand Blackjack, and American Roulette.

The supplier’s slot games will also be included, such as Almighty Buffalo Megaways, Ted, and Deal or No Deal Megaways: The Golden Case. The launch in Pennsylvania follows a long-term strategic agreement that began in Michigan in 2022.