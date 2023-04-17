Wazdan signs deal with Caesars Sportsbook & Casino in Ontario

The agreement follows Wazdan securing a licence from the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario in 2022.

Canada.- Wazdan has signed a new deal with Caesars Sportsbook & Casino in Ontario. It secured a licence in the region from the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario in May 2022.

Caesars Sportsbook & Casino has added Wazdan’s slots portfolio, including its 9 Coins title, which has recently been shortlisted for the Best New Game category at the EGR North America Awards 2023.

Other games include Magic Spins, Power of Gods: Hades, Burning Sun, and Sizzling Eggs. More recent titles such as Power of Sun: Svarog, Sizzling Kingdom: Bison, and Hot Slot: Magic Bombs have also been launched.

Ontario’s Caesars Sportsbook & Casino customers will have access to Wazdan’s Player Engagement Suite, including Cash Infinity, Collect to Infinity, Hold the Jackpot, and Sticky to Infinity.

Bekki D’Agata, commercial director at Wazdan, said: “Our latest partnership is a momentous deal for Wazdan’s North American trajectory, with Caesars Sportsbook & Casino being one of the most celebrated operators in the gaming industry. We are thrilled to bring our innovative slot offering to the Ontario market as we continue to deliver impressive results for operators worldwide.”

Matthew Sunderland, senior vice president of igaming at Caesars Digital, added: “At Caesars Sportsbook & Casino, we pride ourselves on partnering with suppliers that can add value to our current offering. Wazdan, which has quickly generated momentum in the North American market, perfectly matches this criteria and we’re excited to deliver its captivating slot games to our valued customers.”

In just one year, the new legal igaming market in Ontario generated CAD$35.6bn ($26.5bn) in wagers and approximately $1.4bn in gaming revenue. That places the Canadian province among the top five igaming jurisdictions in North America, according to iGaming Ontario (iGO).

