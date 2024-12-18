Caesars Entertainment celebrates opening of permanent Caesars Virginia casino

The $650m venue has gaming, dining and hotel facilities.

US.- Caesars Entertainment opened the permanent Caesars Virginia yesterday (December 17). The $650m venue includes gaming, dining and hotel facilities. The opening ceremony was led by Caesars Entertainment CEO Tom Reeg, president and COO Anthony Carano, regional president Barron Fuller and general manager Chris Albrecht alongside Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians chief Michell Hicks.

Danville Mayor Alonzo Jones, Virginia Lottery executive director Khalid Jones, senator Tammy Mulchi and deputy secretary of commerce and trade Maggie Beal were also present.

“This beautiful destination encompasses what the Caesars brand is all about,” Carano said. “From exceptional restaurants, high-energy gaming and exciting entertainment, Caesars Virginia has it all. The fantastic amenities coupled with the Family Style Service Caesars is known for make for a world-class destination we know our guests and the community will love.”

“This has been an impressive development project to see come together over the past couple of years and we couldn’t be prouder to finally open the doors of this beautiful destination,” Albrecht said “We couldn’t have done it without the support of our partners, Team Members and the Danville community and we’re so grateful to have had so many of them here with us to celebrate. We look forward to what the future holds here in Virginia, and we can’t wait to share it with our guests.”

Hicks added: “The grand opening of Caesars Virginia in Danville marks another proud moment of our partnership with Caesars. It reflects the EBCI’s commitment to economic growth, job creation and community investment. We’re honored to be part of an effort that creates lasting opportunities for the people of Danville and the surrounding region.”

See also: Virginia casino revenue reaches $63.6m in November

The opening began with a car parade of race cars and supercars supplied by Virginia International Raceway, Kaizen Autosport and Foreign Cars Italia. NBA Champion Dennis Rodman was master of ceremonies and placed the first ceremonial bet at the Caesars Sportsbook.

Caesars Virginia has 90,000 square feet of gaming space, including nearly 1,500 slots, 79 live-action table games, 48 electronic table games, a WSOP poker room and Caesars Sportsbook. It has a 320-room hotel tower, 50,000 square feet of meeting and convention space that also serves as a 2,500-seat live entertainment venue.

Construction began in August 2022 and a temporary casino opened in Danville Casino in May 2023. Caesars Virginia is owned by Caesars Entertainment and venture partners EBCI Holdings and Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians.



