Caesars Virginia pushes back opening date

The permanent casino will open five days later than planned.

US.- The Caesars Virginia opening date has been put back from December 12 to December 17 at noon. No reason was given for the delay.

NBA champion Dennis Rodman will attend the opening event and place the ceremonial first bet at Caesars Sportsbook. The event will begin at 10.15am with a parade of race cars and supercars supplied by Virginia International Raceway, Kaizen Autosport and Foreign Cars Italia. The parade will start at the corner of Main and Craghead Street and end at the casino. Rodman will also serve as master of ceremonies.

At 11am, executives from Caesars Entertainment and the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians, a partner on the project, and local officials, will make speeches at the resort’s main entrance. There will be a fireworks and drone show at 8pm.

Caesars Virginia general manager Chris Albrecht said in the release: “We know that there is tremendous excitement for our grand opening, and we appreciate everyone’s patience with this short delay. The team has been working around the clock to officially open the doors.”

See also: Virginia reports $57m in casino revenue for October

The 587,000-square-foot casino resort has more than 90,000 square feet of gaming space with nearly 1,500 slots, 79 live-action table games, 48 electronic table games, a WSOP poker room and Caesars Sportsbook. There’s a 320-room hotel tower, 50,000 square feet of meeting and convention space with a 2,500-seat live entertainment venue, spa, pool, and a variety of dining, including Ramsay’s Kitchen and the 500 Block Food Hall by local developer Rick Barker and local restaurateur Steve Parry.

Construction began in August 2022 and a temporary casino opened in Danville Casino in May 2023. Caesars Virginia is owned by Caesars Entertainment and venture partners EBCI Holdings and Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians.