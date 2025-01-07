GR8 Tech heads to ICE 2025 with UNbeatable partnership announcement

GR8 Tech is set to unveil a new collaboration deal at ICE Barcelona.

Press release.- UNbelievable collaboration is coming: GR8 Tech is heading to ICE 2025 with a game-changing partnership announcement set to shake the status quo and push the boundaries of high performance in igaming. In just two weeks in Barcelona, the mystery will end—and the excitement will begin. Be the first to learn all the details—visit GR8 Tech at stand 4C10.

The collaboration will be unveiled at the event from day one, with January 22 marking the official announcement. Save the date and watch when it gets loud at stand 4C10 to join UNforgettable activities with special guest Oleksandr the GR8.

Beyond the exciting collaboration, GR8 Tech is bringing the best in igaming with an UNprecedented double-deck stand with a VIP lounge for high-level networking and an UNbeatable solution portfolio updated to deliver maximum value to operators in their target markets. The attendees will be able to explore hands-on tech demos and get expert advice from GR8 Tech business development and product professionals.

As one of the most popular solutions of 2024, the Sportsbook Turbo iFrame will take centre stage, showcasing why it is among the best tools to quickly launch in new markets in 2025. Designed for easy integration and tailored for local markets, the iFrame is highly customizable, allowing operators to align it with their brand while ensuring smooth navigation, responsive interfaces, and fast load times. As a light yet comprehensive version of GR8 Tech’s top-tier sportsbook, AI-powered iFrame features extensive content coverage with over 50 sports and esports, 25,000+ daily events, and 2,000+ betting markets.

Other additions to the updated portfolio include Hyper Turnkey Solution, Infinite Casino Aggregation, Aff.Tech and other highlights of GR8 Tech’s UNrivaled Sportsbook and igaming platform. Those interested can book a meeting with the team to see which solution is the best fit to set their business up to become UNdisputedly GR8 in 2025.