Caesars Danville opens temporary casino

US.- Caesars Entertainment has opened its temporary casino in Danville, Virginia. The property opened its doors on Monday, following a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The 40,000-square-foot venue is to operate until the launch of the permanent Caesars Virginia, scheduled for late 2024.

The temporary casino includes 740 slot machines, eight sports betting kiosks, 25 live table games, including blackjack, roulette and baccarat, 28 electronic table games of blackjack, roulette and craps, and a quick-service restaurant, Three Stacks.

Alonzo Jones, mayor of Danville, said: “Danville is really excited. Our phones have been blowing off the hook. People from all over the Carolinas, all over the state of Virginia. Caesars have done everything they said they were going to do for the City of Danville.”

Before the opening, Chris Albrecht, general manager for Caesars Virginia, told WDBJ: “We spent a lot of time, energy and effort to make sure this felt like a fantastic casino that you would be proud of. We put a lot of detail into making this experience very strong, even though we know we’re in a temporary operation.”

As the third facility in Virginia, Caesar’s Virginia joins Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Temporary Bristol and Rivers Casino Portsmouth. The Virginia Lottery Board approved the casino licence for Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Temporary Bristol in April 2022, and the temporary facility on the site of the former Bristol Mall opened on July 8 2022. It approved the casino licence for Rivers Casino Portsmouth in November, and the casino opened on January 23.

Caesars Virginia is currently under construction, following groundbreaking in August. According to the city, the temporary site is expected to bring in $12.1m in additional revenue. The permanent venue is expected to generate up to $38m in tax revenue for the city.

Costing $650m, it will include a 500-room hotel and a casino gaming floor featuring more than 1,300 slots, 85 live table games, 24 electronic table games, a WSOP poker room and a Caesars Sportsbook. There will also be a spa, pool area and fitness centre. Meeting and convention space will total 40,000 square feet with an entertainment venue to accommodate up to 2,500 guests.

In January, Caesars Entertainment started hiring to fill hundreds of open positions. It was looking for “enthusiastic individuals to train how to deal cards and other exciting roles, with hundreds of open positions.”

