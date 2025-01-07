Pragmatic Solutions appoints director of technology

Pérez joins the igaming platform provider to drive innovation and deliver solutions for operator clients.

Press release.- Pragmatic Solutions, the supplier of igaming platform technology for regulated markets has announced the appointment of Ernesto Pérez as director of technology (Solutions Architecture).

With over 20 years of experience in the IT industry, Ernesto will lead the design and implementation of high-level technology solutions that enable operators to achieve their business goals. He brings a wealth of expertise in the igaming sector, having most recently served as chief technology officer at Boldplay.

The company offers igaming platform technologies that empower modern operators to fully customise player experiences and manage multi-brand operations across regulated markets. The development of the Player Account Management (PAM) platform is a continual process, and the appointment of Ernesto will further strengthen the company’s focus on technological innovation as a driving force for operator growth.

Michael Boylan, COO at Pragmatic Solutions, said, “We are thrilled to welcome Ernesto to our team. As our business continues to expand, the newly created position of director of technology will be pivotal in leading the architecture design for new and existing clients, ensuring alignment between technology solutions and delivery goals.

“With his extensive experience in the igaming industry, Ernesto is a fantastic addition to the business, and he will play an important role in driving value for our clients and contributing to our ongoing success.”

In addition, Ernesto Pérez, director of Technology, commented: “As an industry-leading platform provider, Pragmatic Solutions has a reputation for investing in technology, and it’s an exciting time to be joining the team at this point in the company’s expansion. I look forward to working closely with internal teams and clients, with the objective of translating business needs into innovative technical solutions that deliver results.”