Durango Casino & Resort in Las Vegas begins Phase II expansion

The Phase II expansion will add a new parking structure and more casino space.

US.- Durango Casino & Resort, located in Southwest Las Vegas, began construction of its Phase II expansion on Monday, January 6.

According to Station Casinos, the property’s owner, Phase II expansion will add a new parking structure with almost 2,000 convenient parking spots and over 25,000 square feet of additional casino space featuring a new high-limit slot and bar area offering an additional 230 slot machines, 120 of which are dedicated to the new high-limit room. The expansion will provide guests with additional parking and dynamic new gaming options.

Credit: Station Casinos.

Station Casinos reported the expansion is planned to take approximately 12 months to complete. During construction, guests can conveniently access complimentary hotel and casino valet, surface parking and North garage parking.

Credit: Station Casinos.

The hotel and casino occupies 71 acres on South Durango Drive near the 215 Beltway. It features an 83,000-square-foot casino offering 2,300 slots and 60 table games. It also features a 205-seat sportsbook, a circular bar, over-the-counter and kiosk wagering options and The George Sportsmen’s Lounge. The resort has more than 200 guestrooms and suites, convention and meeting spaces, a pool with private cabanas, outdoor social areas, restaurants and free parking.



