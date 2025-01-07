TaDa Gaming will attend ICE Barcelona 2025

Visitors to Stand 2B42 will be able to experience TaDa Gaming

The company’s team invites attendees to take a deep dive into the TaDa Experience Zone to understand fishing-shooting casino innovation

Press release.- TaDa Gaming will showcase its diverse portfolio of 160+ arcade, slot, fishing-shooting, table games and gamification tools at ICE Barcelona, Stand 2B42, 20th – 22nd January 2025.

As the No. 1 provider of immersive fishing-shooting releases, TaDa’s purpose-built Experience Zone will offer both learning and entertainment opportunities with its market-leading game Ocean King Jackpot and new theme release Fortune Zombie.

With an original ‘Arcade Machine‘ alongside mobile fishing-shooting games, visitors can dive into an experiential world of skill, strategy and luck to discover how fishing-shooting releases work both online and in land-based casinos for the ultimate in engaging play.

Plus, an amazing on-stand event will see multiple lucky winners walk away with generous prizes. Grab your first ticket by following TaDa on LinkedIn and get a second chance ticket on the stand. Prize draws will take place each day of the show at 4 pm.

Additionally, the KPI-busting TriLuck games alongside the new DARKREEL and SurgeReel slot series will demonstrate added dynamic play with successful gamification tools, GiftCode and WIN CARD.

Trialled in both Latin America and Europe with impressive results, GiftCode saw redemption rates of nearly 100 per cent, with new player sign-ups increasing by more than 30,000 per month and Next Day Retention rates consistently above 85-90 per cent.

Visitors to Stand 2B42 will be able to experience these innovative products, explore opportunities to work with TaDa and have the chance to win some great prizes.