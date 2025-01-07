Osman Walker, SA Gaming: “ICE Barcelona serves as a platform to reflect on our journey while visitors discover our latest game offerings”

SA Gaming’s chief strategy officer reflects on the company’s expectations ahead of ICE 2025 and the products that the company will showcase at the event.

Exclusive interview.- In an exclusive interview with Focus Gaming News, Osman Walker, chief strategy officer at SA Gaming, spoke about the company’s attendance at ICE Barcelona and SA Gaming’s journey and achievements as it celebrates 15 years of providing top-tier live casino games.

What significance does ICE Barcelona have for your business?

ICE is one of the best opportunities for our business to showcase our innovation and connect with industry leaders and potential partners. As we celebrate our 15th anniversary, it serves as a platform to reflect on our journey while visitors discover our latest game offerings.

ICE Barcelona is a great occasion where we engage directly with our audience, gather feedback, and strengthen our brand presence within the industry. There are a huge amount of networking possibilities where we can form strategic and long-lasting partnerships to sustain our future growth.

It is also a chance to celebrate and highlight our commitment to game solution development, and hence reinforce our position as a market leader.

What will attendees be able to discover at the booth?

At our booth, attendees can look forward to engaging live demonstrations of our latest games, allowing them to experience the gameplay firsthand. We also have a game counter where visitors can try out our games for a chance to win exciting souvenirs, including free drinks and trendy gifts. This interactive experience enhances the fun while showcasing our innovative titles.

Visitors can also talk to our team of professionals, who will be available for in-depth discussions, providing insights into our games and exploring potential partnership opportunities. In short, our booth has everything it needs to strike deals and make friendships!

How does the company assess its journey and achievements as it celebrates 15 years of providing top-tier live casino games?

As we celebrate 15 years in the gaming industry, it has been a journey of accomplishment. Looking back on our milestones and the challenges we have overcome so far, innovation and resilience played a major part.

Our ability to innovate has led to the development of countless award-winning titles that win the players’ hearts. Characterised by hugely customer-centric beliefs, excellent player engagement and positive community feedback, SA Gaming is an innovative brand.

Over the years, we’ve faced challenges, but our resilience has enabled us to turn obstacles into opportunities for growth. We have developed new products and explored new markets. Thanks to our dedicated team, their passion, creativity, as well as the ability to adapt to changing market dynamics, we have achieved huge success, which has been proved by all the countless awards and accolades.

This anniversary is an opportunity to celebrate our dedicated staff, strategic partners, and all players who have shown us great support throughout the years.

As we look forward, we remain focused on further innovations that will elevate the gaming experience.

You’ve participated in several events during 2024. What were the most common questions asked at your booth?

During our events in 2024, the most common questions are about our products, games and their unique features. Visitors were very interested in the titles we provide – we offer an array of games covering various markets. They would like to know what sets our games apart in terms of gameplay and features.

And of course, there were partnership discussions and invitations inquiries regarding partnership terms, including both technical and monetary aspects. These questions certainly show a keen interest in our products and huge potential for collaboration.

What other gaming events are you planning to attend in 2025?

We look forward to 2025 as we expand our presence on a global scale by attending several key events. Other than ICE Barcelona, we will be attending events in the Indian subcontinent, Africa, as well as Europe. Our participation in these diverse markets shows our commitment to exploring opportunities worldwide and connecting with industry professionals across different regions. We believe that engaging with diverse cultures will enhance our brand visibility and deepen our understanding of global gaming trends.