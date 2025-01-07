Finland advances gambling law review amid concerns over increased harm

The Ministry of the Interior must rework its proposed legislation based on the council’s recommendations.

The Legislative Review Council called for a deeper assessment of the social and healthcare impacts of the proposed changes.

Finland.- Finland is moving forward with a significant review of its gambling laws, but concerns remain regarding the potential rise in gambling-related harm under the proposed new framework.

The Lainsäädännön arviointineuvosto, an independent Legislative Review Council responsible for evaluating the nation’s legislative proposals, published its findings on the draft legislation which plans to open up the country’s online gambling market. While the council acknowledged the government’s efforts to address potential risks, it called for a deeper assessment of the social and healthcare impacts of the proposed changes.

The Ministry of the Interior, which is leading the reform effort, has put forward a draft that aims to overhaul Finland’s gambling landscape. One of the most significant aspects of the proposal is the move from the current state-run monopoly to a system that would allow licensed private operators to offer gambling services. Other key elements of the draft include the introduction of account-based gambling, stringent age restrictions, game-blocking measures and limits on marketing, all designed to better regulate gambling participation and mitigate potential harm.

While the independent council welcomed the government’s recognition of potential gambling harms, it raised concerns about the lack of detailed plans on how the expanded accessibility to gambling could impact individuals struggling with gambling addiction, as well as their families. The council also expressed apprehension about the strain the proposed framework might place on Finland’s healthcare system and social services, which already deal with the consequences of gambling-related issues.

The council’s findings prompted further questions about why the government is considering a model that could increase gambling-related harm, despite Finland’s broader commitment to harm reduction and consumer protection. The council also noted that alternative approaches, such as varying tax rates for lotteries, stricter consumption limits, and enhanced age restrictions, had not been sufficiently explored in the draft proposal.

The council’s review emphasised that while the draft legislation complies with Finland’s general impact assessment guidelines, it needs significant revisions. Key recommendations included a more comprehensive evaluation of the potential social harms, a clearer rationale for shifting from a state monopoly to a licensing system, and the introduction of stronger safeguards to protect consumers.

As the Ministry of the Interior works to revise the proposed legislation, the outcome could have far-reaching consequences for Finland’s gambling landscape. The shift to a more open market would allow more operators to enter the sector, but the council’s conclusions underscore the importance of prioritising public health and safety in any new framework.

Finland’s current gambling system, which restricts legal online gambling to the state-run Veikkaus, is set to change dramatically if the proposed reforms are passed. The ongoing debates highlight the delicate balance between creating a regulated and competitive gambling market and safeguarding public health. Whether the final version of the legislation will succeed in this balance remains to be seen, as the government works to address the concerns raised by the Legislative Review Council.