Bragg Gaming launches Spin Games’ RGS in Connecticut

The provider has launched its Remote Game Server via the DraftKings and Mashantucket-Pequot Tribe igaming sites.

US.- Bragg Gaming Group has announced that its wholly-owned B2B gaming technology and content provider, Spin Games, is now live in Connecticut. The provider has launched in the state with its Remote Game Server (RGS).

The Spin Games RGS and an initial library of 11 titles are available to players via the DraftKings and Mashantucket-Pequot Tribe igaming sites. Titles include Ripley’s Big Wheel and Galaxy Gaming’s 21 + 3 Progressive Blackjack, as well as Bragg internal studio content such as Triple Jewels, Get Hot and Gypsy Riches.

With the Connecticut launch, Bragg is now live with the Spin Games’ RGS in four US states, having launched in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Michigan. The company expects to launch more games, including from its proprietary Atomic Slot Lab studio as well as from third parties, in more US states before the end of 2022.

In June, Bragg Gaming announced that it completed its previously announced acquisition of Spin Games in a cash and stock transaction valued at approximately $30m. Bragg planned to leverage Spin’s US igaming relationships to introduce new third-party online casino content in the region and cross-sell its European casino content.

Yaniv Sherman, Bragg’s chief executive officer, said: “We are delighted to enter a new, regulated igaming market in the U.S. so quickly following our acquisition of Spin Games. Spin Games is already well-established in the North American market and provides Bragg with a unique platform which we plan to leverage to further expand with our brands in the region.

“Following our entry into the Ontario igaming market three months ago, our entry into Connecticut is another important proof point of our North American growth strategy, which will continue to accelerate as we debut our offerings in additional states as they enact regulations.

“With our RGS capabilities and growing portfolio of proprietary and exclusive third-party premium content, including our popular Wild Streak Gaming studio, Bragg is favorably positioned to become a leading igaming supplier in North America.”

Last month, Bragg Gaming signed a deal with SkillOnNet, which will see the igaming provider’s titles made available in Ontario. Bragg’s slot portfolio is offered to via SkillOnNet’s SpinGenie, PlayOjo and SlotsMagic casino brands.

