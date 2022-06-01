Bragg Gaming Group completes Spin Games acquisition

Bragg will launch games in Connecticut, Michigan and New Jersey in Q3.

Bragg Gaming Group paid around $30m in cash and stocks for Spin Games.

Canada.- Bragg Gaming Group has announced that it completed its previously announced acquisition of Spin Games in a cash and stock transaction valued at approximately $30m. Bragg plans to leverage Spin’s US igaming relationships to introduce new third-party online casino content in the region and cross-sell its European casino content.

The company expects to launch its games Egyptian Magic, Fairy Dust and Paradise Ticket and content from partner studios on its remote gaming server (RGS) in Connecticut, Michigan, and New Jersey in Q3, with Pennsylvania expected to follow.

Spin Games’ content is licensed and distributed in New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Michigan and licensed and pending go-live in Connecticut and British Columbia in Canada.

Yaniv Spielberg, chief strategy officer for Bragg, said, “Combining our RGS, advanced player engagement tools, data analytics capabilities and our newest game content developed specifically to appeal to North American players, with Spin Games’ state gaming licenses and established integrations with online casino operators comprising the majority of the US market significantly accelerates our entry into the North America iGaming market.

“We are positioned to quickly grow our US market presence over the next several months beginning with our igaming content and supporting game optimization technologies.

“With more than 30 years of experience in the North American gaming sector, Spin Games’ founder and CEO Kent Young will serve as our President – Americas and oversee our U.S. market roll-out growth strategy.”

CEO Kent Young added: “I am delighted to now be a part of the Bragg team and I’m confident the company is perfectly positioned to leverage our leading RGS technology and proprietary and third-party content to quickly execute on our U.S. and Canada iGaming expansion plan.

“In addition to strengthening our support of existing customers and markets, the combined company is positioned to accelerate the expansion of our propriety content library, pursue new markets, and leverage our technology to quickly support iGaming in new states and provinces as they open.”

Bragg Gaming Group receives igaming licence in Pennsylvania

In May, Bragg Gaming Group announced that it has received approval from the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board (PGCB) to participate in Pennsylvania’s igaming market. The PGCB’s okay is the final regulatory approval needed for Bragg to complete its acquisition of Spin Games.

