Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation launches Wondr Nation in Connecticut

The Tribal Nation has launched a new online venture.

US.- The Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation, which operates Foxwoods Resort Casino in Connecticut, has launched a new interactive venture named Wondr Nation. The new venture will replace Mashantucket Pequot Interactive, which manages the FoxwoodsOnline social product, expanding the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation’s digital footprint.

Jason Guyot, president and CEO of Foxwoods Resort Casino, said: “The gaming and entertainment industry is evolving at an incredible rate, which has created innovative new opportunities for our players that we’re deeply excited about.

“Wondr Nation will provide our guests with the interactive gaming experience that Foxwoods is known for with the flexibility and access that’s needed for the modern player. In addition to the Tribe’s own products, the business will partner with other Native American tribes and technology companies “to create engaging and unique experiences for players”.

Tribal chairman Rodney Butler added: “The Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation has always championed innovation and empowerment, which are core values incorporated into Wondr Nation’s foundation.

“From lawmakers and regulators to community members and patrons, we’re deeply grateful and honoured to continue sharing our Tribe’s ongoing passion for entertainment through the next frontier of interactive gaming.”

Annika Howard will serve as CEO and president of the new venture. She was previously Foxwoods’ vice president for brand and digital. She commented: “I’m proud and honoured the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation has entrusted me to lead this new venture and I’m very excited to share the vision for Wondr Nation. With Wondr Nation, we hope to bring a fresh approach to what’s next for the gaming industry.”

The tribe operates online betting and gaming in Connecticut in partnership with DraftKings. Connecticut launched legal online gambling on October 19 after a seven-day soft launch.

In February, Foxwoods Resort Casino in Connecticut marked its 30th anniversary with the announcement of new spaces at the venue, including a new High Stakes Bingo Hall. Covering 30,000 square feet with more than 2,200 seats, it will offer higher-stakes bingo games and expanded prize pools.

In the current bingo hall’s location, the resort will open the Rainmaker Expo Center, a 75,000 square foot meeting space for events. Meanwhile, the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation has agreed with Great Wolf Resorts to bring an indoor water park resort to Foxwoods. It’s slated to open in 2024.

Connecticut igaming and sports betting wagers reach $960m in March

The Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection reported a sports betting handle of nearly $141m for March. Meanwhile, online casinos in the state took in $820.9m in bets, up 10.4 per cent from February’s $743.9m.

Sports betting was driven by March Madness. Some $131.9m in bets were placed online – up 21.3 per cent from February’s $108.8m. Retail bets accounted for $8.8m, an increase of 28.5 per cent from February’s $6.8m.

