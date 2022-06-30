Kalamba Games and Bragg Gaming extend deal to include US and Ontario igaming markets

The companies have announced an extension of their existing agreement to include regulated markets in North America.

US.- Kalamba Games and Bragg Gaming Group have announced an extension of their existing agreement to include regulated markets in the US and in the Canadian province of Ontario. Kalamba will now distribute a selection of its slots on Bragg’s Remote Game Server (RGS).

Kalamba and Bragg’s Oryx Gaming first partnered in 2017 through a deal in which Kalamba launched its igaming content on the Oryx RGS in multiple global markets.

Bragg Gaming Group Americas president Kent Young said: “We’ve enjoyed a successful partnership with Kalamba over the last five years as their igaming content has proven to be in demand with players. We are pleased to now be able to leverage our data-driven insights into player preferences to strategically introduce Kalamba titles to expand the scope of content we offer across North America.

“These key insights provide us with the confidence that this expanded agreement will be a key driver of our growth strategy to expand our presence with players across the region.”

Kalamba Games chief commercial officer Andrew Crosby added: “We are focused on continuing the incredible growth that we have seen this year and our entry into the regulated markets in the US is a landmark in our expansion.

“The US igaming market as a whole has been on our radar for some time, as it offers great potential for both ourselves and the industry as a whole. Thanks to our long-standing and successful partnership with Bragg’s ORYX Gaming, we can now bring our premium entertainment and engaging titles to these new audiences for the very first time.”

Bragg Gaming recently signed a deal with SkillOnNet, which will see the igaming provider’s titles made available in Ontario. Bragg’s slot portfolio will be offered via SkillOnNet’s SpinGenie, PlayOjo and SlotsMagic casino brands, including titles produced by Atomic Slot Lab, Bragg’s in-house development studio.

Pariplay adds Kalamba Games content to Fusion platform

In May, Pariplay added supplier Kalamba Games’ portfolio of more than 50 titles and engagement tools to its Fusion platform. Kalamba’s contains a variety of games, such as Blazing Bull 2, Caribbean Anne 2 and Joker series. It also includes promotional tools such as Jackpots, Challenges, and a Big Win Replay feature.

Through its integration with 888 casino, Kalamba’s content is now available to the operator’s customers in several markets. Pariplay’s Fusion platform consists of over 12,000 games.

