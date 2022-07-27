Bragg Gaming Group names Mark Clayton to its board of directors

The igaming technology and content provider has appointed Mark Clayton following the resignation of Cristina Romero.

US.- Igaming technology and content provider Bragg Gaming Group has appointed Mark Clayton to its board of directors following the resignation of Cristina Romero. With 32 years of gaming industry legal and compliance experience, Clayton will take up the position immediately. Romero has left the board to focus on other business commitments and activities.

Clayton previously served as a member of the Nevada Gaming Control Board (NGCB), as chief of the NGCB’s Corporate Securities Division, as general counsel and company secretary for several US gaming firms and as a gaming and corporate attorney.

From 2014 until earlier this year, Clayton served as chair of Greenberg Traurig LP’s global gaming practice. Between 2005 and 2008, he was a member of the NGCB, and served as an independent member of the Palms Resort Casino compliance committee. He also served on the compliance committees at Caesars Entertainment, The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, and Silicon Gaming.

Clayton also worked as an adjunct professor at the University of Nevada’s William S Boyd School of Law and is a board member of UNLV’s Gaming Law Advisory Board. He is a trustee and member of the International Association of Gaming Advisors, a member of the International Masters of Gaming Law, and a fellow of the American Bar Foundation.

Paul Godfrey, chairman of Bragg Gaming, said: “Mark is recognized as one of the most accomplished attorneys in the gaming industry, with a career that spans decades of providing legal and strategic counsel to clients that are among the industry’s leaders. Mark’s wealth of expertise and experience will serve us well as we continue to execute on our global B2B igaming expansion initiatives. We are very pleased to welcome Mark to the Board.”

In June, Bragg Gaming named former 888 SVP Yaniv Sherman as CEO. He replaced Paul Godfrey, who served as interim CEO since November 2021. Sherman’s appointment took effect on July 1. The announcement comes seven months after the departure of former CEO Richard Carter.

Bragg Gaming launches in Ontario with Rush Street Interactive

Bragg Gaming Group has expanded its partnership with Rush Street Interactive (RSI) to launch its content in Ontario’s regulated igaming market. The launch represents the first North American dual deployment of Bragg’s Remote Games Server (RGS) from both its Oryx Gaming and Spin Games divisions via a single integration.

Five exclusive online titles, including the Egyptian Magic game from the company’s proprietary Atomic Slot Lab studio, are now available for players via RSI’s BetRivers.ca brand. Another 22 Bragg titles from proprietary and partner studios are expected to launch in the coming months.

