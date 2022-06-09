Nevada Gaming Control Board recommends authorisation for Ely and Elko horse races

The county fair horse races scheduled for August and September need final approval from Nevada Gaming Commission.

US.- The Nevada Gaming Control Board has recommended authorisation of the county fair horse races that take place in the cities of Ely and Elko, Nevada. On June 23, the Nevada Gaming Commission will decide whether to grant its final approval.

In a unanimous vote, the board recommended allowing races for Agriculture District No. 13 on August 19-21, in Ely and the Elko County Fair Board, from August 26 to September 5. With a total purse of $200,000, the meet includes the 72nd annual Intermountain Quarter Horse Futurity and the 40th annual Elko County Quarter Horse Derby.

The Control Board’s Enforcement Division Supervisor in Elko, Brian McIntosh, outlined incidents at last year’s races, two of which resulted in $750 fines. At the White Pine County races in Ely, a horse left the track and dislodged the jockey. Neither the horse nor the jockey were injured and the track has been modified since the incident.

At the Elko races, investigators determined that select horses had illegal substances in their systems, including a banned anti-inflammatory medication. State gaming regulations forbid the use of particular drugs at certain levels.

MGM Resorts completes $1.63bn deal to acquire The Cosmopolitan’s operations

MGM Resorts International has closed a deal to acquire The Cosmopolitan’s operations for $1.63bn. It closed the transaction with Blackstone after securing approval from the Nevada Gaming Commission.

MGM Resorts’ adds The Cosmopolitan to its properties on the Las Vegas Strip, including the Bellagio and CityCenter, both leased from Blackstone. MGM Resorts has entered a 30-year lease agreement with Stonepeak, Cherng Family Trust, and Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust, a three-way partnership that acquired The Cosmopolitan’s real estate assets.

