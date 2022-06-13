Bragg Gaming Group names Yaniv Sherman as CEO

The igaming technology and content provider has appointed the former 888 SVP as CEO.

Canada.- Igaming technology and content provider Bragg Gaming Group has named former 888 SVP Yaniv Sherman as CEO. He replaces Paul Godfrey, who has served as interim CEO since November 2021.

Sherman’s appointment will take effect on July 1. The announcement comes seven months after the departure of former CEO Richard Carter.

Sherman was SVP and head of US for 888 from 2018 to 2021. There, he spearheaded a 15-year joint venture that allows 888 to use the Sports Illustrated brand in the US. He also led partnerships with Caesars and the Delaware Lottery. Before that, he was head of commercial development at the same operator.

Paul Godfrey, chairman of Bragg’s board, said: “We’re delighted to welcome Yaniv Sherman to Bragg Gaming Group as our new chief executive officer. His extensive industry experience and strong record of success, including many years of senior management leadership and accomplishments for a leading global igaming operator, makes him ideally suited to lead the company’s ongoing execution of our successful growth initiatives.

“Yaniv’s appointment brings to a close our strategic review process and signals our intention to leverage our deep array of assets to drive long-term organic growth and build value for our shareholders.”

Sherman commented: “I am honored and excited to join Bragg’s strong and deep leadership team and help drive the company’s ongoing growth. I am very much looking forward to working with Bragg’s board, management and partners in pursuit of these exciting opportunities to deliver ongoing revenue and cash flow growth.”

In February, Bragg Gaming Group appointed Lara Falzon as president and chief operating officer. Falzon has been a member of the company’s board of directors since March.

With more than 10 years of experience in the gaming industry, she is responsible for oversight of the company’s operational performance and for helping the ongoing execution of Bragg’s growth-focused strategies.

Bragg Gaming Group completes Spin Games acquisition

Earlier in June, Bragg Gaming Group announced that it completed its previously announced acquisition of Spin Games in a cash and stock transaction valued at approximately $30m. Bragg plans to leverage Spin’s US igaming relationships to introduce new third-party online casino content in the region and cross-sell its European casino content.

The company expects to launch its games Egyptian Magic, Fairy Dust and Paradise Ticket and content from partner studios on its remote gaming server (RGS) in Connecticut, Michigan, and New Jersey in Q3, with Pennsylvania expected to follow.

See also: Bragg Gaming Group receives igaming licence in Pennsylvania