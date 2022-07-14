Bragg Gaming launches in Ontario with Rush Street Interactive

Five exclusive online games are now available via RSI’s BetRivers.ca brand.

Canada.- Bragg Gaming Group has expanded its partnership with Rush Street Interactive (RSI) to launch its content in Ontario’s regulated igaming market. The launch represents the first North American dual deployment of Bragg’s Remote Games Server (RGS) from both its Oryx Gaming and Spin Games divisions via a single integration.

Five exclusive online titles, including the Egyptian Magic game from the company’s proprietary Atomic Slot Lab studio, are now available for players via RSI’s BetRivers.ca brand. Another 22 Bragg titles from proprietary and partner studios are expected to launch in the coming months.

The arrival of Bragg’s content on RSI’s app in Ontario expands the deal between the companies in North America. The partnership also includes Bragg’s supply of games to RSI in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Michigan, through owned subsidiary Spin Games.

Yaniv Sherman, chief executive officer for Bragg Gaming Group, said: “We are pleased to expand our partnership with RSI, one of the premier igaming operators in the Americas, to now include the Ontario market to take our content live on BetRivers.ca. With Ontario projected to become one of the largest igaming markets in North America, this partnership with RSI will play an important role in our North American growth strategy.”

Richard Schwartz, chief executive officer at Rush Street Interactive, added: “We’re thrilled to offer our players more best-in-class content from some of the world’s best suppliers and Bragg’s portfolio will help us do just that. We have a mission to put our players first and we’re excited to be able to bring these extremely popular and top quality casino games to our players in Canada, thanks to our growing relationship with Bragg.”

In June, Bragg Gaming Group signed a deal with SkillOnNet, which sees the igaming provider’s titles made available in Ontario. Bragg’s slot portfolio is offered to via SkillOnNet’s SpinGenie, PlayOjo and SlotsMagic casino brands, including titles produced by Atomic Slot Lab, Bragg’s in-house development studio.

Bragg Gaming also extended its existing partnership with Kalamba Games to include regulated markets in the US and in the Canadian province of Ontario. Kalamba now distributes a selection of its slots on Bragg’s Remote Game Server (RGS).

Bragg Gaming launches Spin Games’ RGS in Connecticut

Bragg Gaming Group has announced that its wholly-owned B2B gaming technology and content provider, Spin Games, is now live in Connecticut. The provider has launched in the state with its Remote Game Server (RGS).

The Spin Games RGS and an initial library of 11 titles are available to players via the DraftKings and Mashantucket-Pequot Tribe igaming sites. Titles include Ripley’s Big Wheel and Galaxy Gaming’s 21 + 3 Progressive Blackjack, as well as Bragg internal studio content such as Triple Jewels, Get Hot and Gypsy Riches.