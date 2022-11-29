Betano debuts in North America with Ontario launch

The Kaizen Gaming-owned brand firm will provide a portfolio of over 30 sports and more than 1,000 casino games.

Canada.- Kaizen Gaming’s Betano has entered a North American market for the first time, launching in the Canadian province of Ontario. Betano will provide a portfolio of over 30 sports and more than 1,000 casino games.

The launch comes as all major sports leagues are active, including NHL, NFL, and NBA, as well as the FIFA World Cup. Betano is a Regional Supporter of the World Cup in Europe. Together. Kaizen’s Betano and Stoiximan brands are live in 12 markets in Europe and Latin America.

Julio Iglesias Hernando, chief commercial Officer of Kaizen Gaming, said: “We are excited to enter a new market, but also a new territory for Betano and Kaizen Gaming. The competition is intense in Ontario but we are confident that with our solid product offering, backed by our proprietary technology, we will offer a superior sports betting and gaming experience to millions of Canadians.”

Betano secured an igaming licence from the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) in August. The licence is valid until August 16, 2023, and covers the Betano.ca website.

iGaming Ontario (iGO) has released its first public report of market performance since the Ontario igaming market launched on April 4. The report covers the first full quarter of market operations, ending on June 30. Revenue for the period was CA$162m from wagers of $4bn.

There are 18 operators active across 31 gaming websites and 492,000 active players. Players have spent an average of $113 a month. Operators include US giants such as DraftKings, and Bally Bet, international groups such as Entain and local operators like North Star.

Betano and FBMDS® form an alliance and bring novelties to Brazilian players

FBMDS® diverse portfolio with over 60 online casino games is live at Kaizen Gaming’s Betano in Brazil. It is time to deliver to Brazilian players the taste of their origins with a pack of video bingos, slots and table games that values their preferences.

The match between culture and games was a must-have in this agreement. The new FBMDS® expansion step solidifies its influence in the LATAM universe with a deal that will bring unique experiences for players at Betano Brazil. Fruit Picnic™ and Golden Metropolis™ were the games selected by Betano to kick off this partnership and they are exclusively available in this online casino.