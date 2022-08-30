Ontario igaming revenue for first three months hits CA$162m

At the quarter’s end, there were 18 operators live in Ontario.

IGaming Ontario has released its first public report on market performance since the market launched in April.

Canada.- iGaming Ontario (iGO) has released its first public report of market performance since the Ontario igaming market launched on April 4. The report covers the first full quarter of market operations, ending on June 30. Revenue for the period was CA$162m from wagers of $4bn.

There are 18 operators active across 31 gaming websites and 492,000 active players. Players have spent an average of $113 a month. Operators include US giants such as DraftKings, and Bally Bet, international groups such as Entain and local operators like North Star.

iGO chairman Dave Forestell said: “Our aim is to be the best gaming jurisdiction in the world and these positive results are an early sign that we’re on our way,” said “With a competitive revenue share rate and low barriers to entry, Ontario is an attractive igaming market with a strong player base.”

As part of its commitment to sharing aggregate revenue and market insight reports, iGO intends to release, at minimum, a market report on a quarterly basis. In future, iGO also intends to provide reports on metrics related to gaming product segments; player protections; player demographics; and economic impact of the igaming industry.

Betano is one of the most recent companies to receive a supplier licence in Ontario. The licence is valid until August 16, 2023 and covers the Betano.ca website.