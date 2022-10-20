Betano and FBMDS® form an alliance and bring novelties to Brazilian players

Fruit Picnic™ and Golden Metropolis™ were the games selected by Betano to kick off this partnership.

Press release.- Games created by Brazilians for Brazilians. This is the perfect statement to summarize the deal signed by FBMDS® and Betano. FBMDS®’ diverse portfolio with over 60 online casino games is live at Kaizen Gaming’s Betano in Brazil. It is time to deliver to Brazilian players the taste of their origins with a pack of video bingos, slots and table games that values their preferences.

The match between culture and games was a must-have in this agreement. The new FBMDS® expansion step solidifies its influence in the LATAM universe with a deal that will bring unique experiences for players at Betano Brazil. Fruit Picnic™ and Golden Metropolis™ were the games selected by Betano to kick off this partnership and they are exclusively available in this online casino.

Roberto Regianini, CEO at FBM Digital Systems, expresses his joy with this new partnership: “This is a pleasant deal to celebrate since Betano is one of the top players operating in the Brazilian iGaming market. We are sure that our Brazilian roots and the deep knowledge we own about players’ profiles in this market will help us develop games and provide dedicated services or campaigns able to surpass Betano players’ desires and expectations”, completes Roberto Regianini.

“We are excited to partner with an innovative company with a strong Brazilian DNA such as FBM. The integration of FBMDS titles strengthens our G-Local approach and our ambition to offer the best possible gaming experience to our customers”, mentioned Alexandre Fonseca, Country Manager, Kaizen Gaming.

FBMDS® Brazilian favourites and much more to try at Betano Brazil

In the end, there are more than 60 FBMDS® video bingos, slots and table games available at Betano Brazil, providing players with an immense variety of options with features and engaging gameplays. This list includes highly popular titles among Brazilian casino fans, such as Power Pick Lotto, Cash O’ Clock™ or The Vault Heist™.

