Bayes Esports extends deal with Bet365 to launch in Ontario

Canada.- Esports live data supplier Bayes Esports has extended its deal with Bet365 to enter the Ontario igaming market, which opened in April.

Amir Mirzaee, COO and managing director of Bayes Esports, said: “These past couple of months have been amazing for us. We have expanded to the U.S, launched an innovative odds integration platform that will revolutionize sports betting in BODEX, and strengthened our management team with some of the brightest minds from across various different industries.

“To now also be registered in Ontario and to extend our partnership with Bet365 accordingly feels like the cherry on top. I am certain other provinces will follow Ontario’s example and we will be able to offer live esports data to sportsbooks all across Canada in the near future.”

Recently, Bayes Esports and bet365 signed a deal to launch esports betting products in New Jersey and Colorado. The launch will be the first time a US operator has used official esports live data from a game publisher.

Bayes Esports extended its strategic partnership with BETER, the provider of next-gen betting and gaming solutions, for esports live data. This announcement means that BETER will continue to offer a robust esports product to its clients. Meanwhile, bet365 extended its deal with Genius Sports.

In Ontario, the transition period for operators to move to the regulated market ended on October 31. The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) started to take action against any operators that have not obtained licences. The transition period was used to allow operators to apply for licences for the regulated market.

Ontario’s Caesars Windsor Casino opens 10 sports betting kiosks

Caesars Windsor in Ontario opened 10 sports betting kiosks outside the poker room and on the main floor. The 24/7 kiosks are taking bets on sports events including professional football, basketball, baseball, hockey, soccer, auto racing, boxing, and mixed martial arts. There are multiple betting options including in-game wagering.

The casino expects to open its own sportsbook in 2023. It will be located in front of Legends Sports Bar. It will offer three betting windows and seven betting kiosks.