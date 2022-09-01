Bet365 launches sports betting in Colorado

Bet365 has launched its sportsbook with Century Casinos.

US.- Bet365 has expanded in the US market with the launch of its sports betting platform in Colorado, following an agreement with Century Casinos. The firm received approval for an online sports betting licence from the Limited Gaming Control Commission (LGCC) in December. Century Casino also has agreements with Tipico Sportsbook and Circa.

Bet365’s website offers in-play markets and bets on sporting events around the world. Bettors will be able to access parlay bonuses, bet boosts and early payout offers, as well as live streaming and cash-out product features. Players will have access to programmes similar to those offered in New Jersey.

In a statement, the company said: “[The] new customer offer has proved popular with bet365 customers in New Jersey and we’re confident that new players in Colorado will enjoy it just as much.”

Earlier this year, bet365 collaborated with Playtech to launch what it describes as the “largest-scale studio development” in its 22-year history in collaboration with long-term partner bet365. The development involves two individual studios with 12 seven-seat blackjack tables, two classic single-zero roulette, three baccarat and two all bets blackjack tables.

Bet365 named official betting operator of the PGA Tour

In June, Bet365 has been named Official Betting Operator of the PGA Tour, in a content and marketing deal set to last through 2024. The deal is the PGA Tour’s first such deal outside of North America. Bet365 offers exclusive odds, leaderboards and player information to fans in the UK, Ireland and Australia.

Bet365 serves as the exclusive source for odds on the leaderboard and player pages on pgatour.com and on TourCast, the platform that allows fans to follow every shot from each group with a 3D rendering of the golf course.