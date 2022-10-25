Genius Sports and bet365 extend partnership

Genius Sports will provide bet365 with its exclusive portfolio of official data rights.

Genius extends bet365 partnership with the launch of next-gen betting products powered by 2S tracking.

Press release.- Genius Sports, the official data, technology and commercial partner that powers the ecosystem connecting sports, betting and media, has clinched a long-term extension of its official data partnership with bet365.

Genius Sports will provide bet365 with its exclusive portfolio of official data rights including the Premier League, NFL, CFL, AHL, NASCAR and more. In addition, as the official data partner to the Mid-American Conference, Genius Sports will provide bet365 with the first and only official data feed for betting on NCAA sports.

In another first, Genius Sports and bet365 will explore the implementation of Genius’ unique suite of ground-breaking betting products powered by its Second Spectrum tracking and augmentation technology.

“Expanding our partnership with bet365, the largest sports betting brand in the world, demonstrates our commitment to delivering the most innovative and compelling products for our customers,” said Mark Locke, CEO of Genius Sports. “Across thousands of events a year, including top-tier competitions such as the Premier League and NFL, we will provide bet365 with the highest quality content and first-of-its-kind betting experience to power immersive and real-time betting markets for millions of customers worldwide.”

See also: Genius Sports partners with Australian Pro Leagues