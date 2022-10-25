Bayes Esports and bet365 to launch betting products in New Jersey and Colorado

The launch will be the first time a US operator has used official esports live data from a game publisher.

US.- The esports live data supplier Bayes Esports and bet365 have partnered to launch esports betting products in New Jersey and Colorado. The launch will be the first time a US operator has used official esports live data from a game publisher.

Bayes Esports COO and managing director Amir Mirzaee said: “Back in May when we announced the closing of our financing round, we stated that we were looking to expand into the US market and that we were looking to become a licensed betting supplier.

“Today, just a couple of months later, we have kept our promise. The betting market in the US is changing and while it is still lagging behind its European counterpart, it without a doubt will be one of the biggest and most relevant markets in the near future. Out of all the states, New Jersey and Colorado happened to be the most progressive and open to innovation, but we expect others to follow suit very shortly.”

Bayes Esports has extended its strategic partnership with BETER, the provider of next-gen betting and gaming solutions, for esports live data. This announcement means that BETER will continue to offer a robust esports product to its clients. Meanwhile, bet365 has extended its partnership with Genius Sports.

Genius Sports provides bet365 with its exclusive portfolio of official data rights including the Premier League, NFL, CFL, AHL, NASCAR and more. In addition, as the official data partner to the Mid-American Conference, Genius Sports provides bet365 with the first and only official data feed for betting on NCAA sports.

Bet365 launches sports betting in Colorado

Bet365 has expanded in the US market with the launch of its sports betting platform in Colorado, following an agreement with Century Casinos. The firm received approval for an online sports betting licence from the Limited Gaming Control Commission (LGCC) in December. Century Casino also has agreements with Tipico Sportsbook and Circa.

Bet365’s website offers in-play markets and bets on sporting events around the world. Bettors are able to access parlay bonuses, bet boosts and early payout offers, as well as live streaming and cash-out product features. Players have access to programmes similar to those offered in New Jersey.