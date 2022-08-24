Bally’s name removed in transition to Horseshoe Las Vegas

The Bally’s name has been removed from the historic Las Vegas Strip hotel as the rebrand moves forward.

US.- As part of the Bally’s Las Vegas rebrand to Horseshoe Las Vegas, the Bally’s signage has been removed from outside of the Strip hotel-casino. The venue’s transformation was unveiled by Caesars Entertainment in January, and the multimillion-dollar renovation is expected to be complete by the end of the year.

Plans include a renovated exterior, new entertainment, food and beverages options and a revamped casino floor and public areas. The design team will incorporate a handcrafted feeling with tooled leather, dramatic colours and signature gold horseshoe iconography.

“Today marks the beginning of removing the #BallysVegas letters to make way for the new Horseshoe Las Vegas #HelloHorseshoe”, reads a tweet from the Horseshoe Las Vegas account.

Horseshoe Las Vegas occupies the 50-yard-line of the Las Vegas Strip at the corner of Flamingo Rd. The investment is the latest in a series of transformations at Caesars Entertainment’s Las Vegas resorts. Other Improvements include a new entrance to Caesars Palace, multi-million dollar investments in casino floors, and gaming technology across the properties plus new partnerships “with world-class entertainers and restaurants.”

Last month, Caesars Entertainment announced that the property will debut a large arcade this fall. The arcade will occupy the former Caesars Sportsbook space and will offer more than 80 games, from classic favourites to the latest releases.

Designed by Aria Group, the interior of the 7,000-square-foot space draws inspiration from urban night settings featuring a variety of colourful artwork and bright neon lights. The Arcade is one of the several projects associated with the Horseshoe rebranding. It follows the recent addition of Jack Binion’s Steak and the upcoming opening of M.Y. Asia by Chef Martin Yan.

Nevada gaming revenue

Nevada casinos saw their 16th month in a row with over $1bn in gaming revenue in June. According to the Nevada Gaming Control Board (NGCB), casinos collected $1.27bn in gaming revenue, up by nearly 8.1 per cent year-on-year. For the fiscal year ended June 30, gaming win was up 37.3 per cent.

June’s Strip gaming revenue of almost $734.8m was up 22.7 per cent year-on-year and 19.2 per cent higher than June 2019, pre-pandemic. However, some June declines were experienced in Clark County, Downtown gaming revenue fell 11 per cent, North Las Vegas decreased 8 per cent, Laughlin fell 14.6 per cent, Boulder Strip fell 11.8 per cent and Mesquite was flat.

Washoe County, which includes casinos in Reno, Sparks, and North Lake Tahoe, saw revenue rise 20.1 per cent year-on-year. South Lake Tahoe revenues fell 28.7 per cent.