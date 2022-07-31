Isle Casino Hotel Black Hawk renamed Horseshoe Black Hawk

Caesars Entertainment has renamed the Colorado venue to bring it into the Horseshoe family.

US.- Caesars Entertainment’s Horseshoe brand has arrived in Colorado, with the renaming of Isle Casino Hotel Black Hawk as Horseshoe Black Hawk. Caesars also plans to refurbish the venue.

The Horseshoe Event Center hosted a champagne toast and reception at the ribbon-cutting event with Black Hawk mayor David Spellman and Horseshoe Black Hawk SVP and general manager Norris Hamilton present.

Hamilton said: “We couldn’t be more excited to bring this legendary brand to Colorado and continue to offer unparalleled and elevated experiences. Isle Casino Hotel Black Hawk is the premier choice for gaming, dining and nightlife and the transformation into the iconic Horseshoe brand will only enhance the experience for our guests.”

The property’s renovation is expected to continue into the fall. It will remain open throughout the transition, which will include a renovated exterior with Horseshoe signage, refreshed rooms and a reimagined casino floor. The design team will incorporate dramatic colours, and the brand’s signature gold horseshoe iconography.

The Isle opened in late 1998. At that time, was the biggest casino-hotel in Black Hawk, Colorado. It’s located next to the Lady Luck Black Hawk. Both properties joined the Caesars family in 2020.

The Horseshoe brand of casinos, of which there are currently six across the US, was founded in 1951 with the now-defunct Binion’s Horseshoe. The brand was acquired by Caesars (then Eldorado Resorts) in 2004.