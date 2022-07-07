Caesars to open arcade at rebranded Horseshoe Las Vegas

The area will have more than 80 games.

The attraction will offer more than 80 games as Bally’s Las Vegas continues its transition into the Horseshoe brand.

US.- As part of Bally’s Las Vegas rebrand to Horseshoe Las Vegas, Caesars Entertainment has announced that the property will debut a large arcade this fall. The Arcade will occupy the former Caesars Sportsbook space and will offer more than 80 games, from classic favourites to the latest releases.

“We are excited to introduce unique experiences that will resonate with our guests at Horseshoe,” said Jason Gregorec, SVP and general manager of the property. “The Arcade will welcome all ages and open the door for a broader audience.”

Designed by Aria Group, the interior of the 7,000-square-foot space draws inspiration from urban night settings featuring a variety of colourful artwork and bright neon lights.

The Arcade at Bally’s Las Vegas is one of the several projects associated with the Horseshoe rebranding. It follows the recent addition of Jack Binion’s Steak and the upcoming opening of M.Y. Asia by Chef Martin Yan.

The transformation will also include a renovated exterior, casino floor and public areas, much of which will feature the return of the brand’s signature gold horseshoe iconography. The multimillion-dollar renovation is expected to be complete by the end of the year.

Sports fans can still enjoy sports wagering via the Caesars Sportsbook by William Hill app and at the new Caesars Sportsbook ticket counter coming to Horseshoe Las Vegas.

See also: Nevada notches up another month with $1bn+ gaming revenue