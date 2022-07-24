Bally Bet launches casino app for Ontario igaming market

The online casino app offers mobile table games such as baccarat, blackjack, and three card poker, as well as bingo and slingo.

Bally Casino had joined the Ontario’s internet gambling market as a regulated and approved operator, Bally Bet Sportsbook isn’t live yet.

US.- Government agency iGaming Ontario announced that Bally Bet (owned by Bally’s Corporation) had joined the province’s internet gambling market as a regulated and approved operator. Ontarians can now play blackjack, roulette, and slots. However, its sports wagering offerings aren’t currently accessible to local bettors.

The company’s online casino app is now integrated in the province’s digital gaming market for private operators. A news item on the website currently reads: “Come play with a giant: Bally Bet Casino has arrived. One of the best-known names in American casinos is now in Ontario. Packed with the most thrilling online slots and table games, there’s something for everyone.”

The operator adds: “And we’re only just getting started. We have big plans just around the corner, and we’re excited. You should be too. You’ll quickly come to know that Bally’s is always ready to raise the level of thrills.”

However, there is no scheduled launch for the Bally Bet sportsbook because the sportsbook arm of the site is currently in development.

The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) approved a two-year licence for Bally Bet, expiring on 29 June 2024.

Ontario’s regulated igaming market launched in April. Bally’s joins the likes of PokerStars, SkillOnNet and BetVictor. According to the AGCO, Bally Bet’s licence covers four domain names: ballybet.ca, ballycasino.ca, ballysbet.ca, ballyscasino.ca, and the Bally Bet mobile app for Ontarian gamblers and sports bettors who are at least 19 years old.

Bally Bet NY launch

Six months after the launch of New York’s mobile sports betting market, Bally Bet has finally made its debut. There are now nine operators online in the state: FanDuel, DraftKings, Caesars Sportsbook, BetMGM, PointsBet, BetRivers, WynnBET, Resorts WorldBET, and now Bally Bet.

According to CEO Lee Fenton, the main reason for Bally’s delay was the operator’s focus on updating its sports betting app. However, chairman Soo Kim also suggested that the delay was a deliberate choice to avoid the fierce competition during the initial introduction of sports betting in the state.

