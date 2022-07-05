Bally Bet enters Ontario’s online gaming market

The licence covers four domain names as well as the BallyBet mobile app.

Bally’s has been approved for an internet gaming licence by the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO).

Canada.- Ontario’s list of regulated igaming and sports betting operators continues to grow. Bally Bet has announced its entry into the market after the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) approved a two-year, expiring on 29 June 2024.

Ontario’s regulated igaming market launched in April. Bally’s joins the likes of PokerStars, SkillOnNet and BetVictor. According to the AGCO, Bally Bet’s licence covers four domain names: ballybet.ca, ballycasino.ca, ballysbet.ca, ballyscasino.ca, and the Bally Bet mobile app for Ontarian gamblers and sports bettors who are at least 19 years old.

Bally Bet expected to launch in NY

Bally Bet Sportsbook is likely to launch in New York this month, sources say. Although legal online sports betting went live in New York on January 8, Bally’s held off from an early launch.

According to CEO Lee Fenton, the main reason was the operator’s focus on updating its sports betting app. But chairman Soo Kim, also suggested that the delay was a deliberate choice to avoid the fierce competition during the initial introduction of sports betting in the state.

He said: “We have a longer-term plan. We think that the current version of sports betting is not a great business. It’s a fine business but not a great business.”

“We think that there will be a wave of consolidation that will rationalize promotions but more importantly I think people will just stop competing with free money but people will start competing with product,” Kim added.