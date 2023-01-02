Arkansas sports betting handle hits new record in November

According to the Department of Finance and Administration, the Arkansas sports betting handle was $30.5m in November.

US.- The Arkansas sports betting handle was $30.5m in November, according to data from the Department of Finance and Administration (DFA). It’s the highest monthly figure since sports betting launched in the state, beating October’s $26.87m in wagers, beating September’s $21m.

Retail betting launched in January 2022 and online sports betting went live in the state on March 5. Southland Casino in West Memphis was the first venue to launch its regulated online sportsbook, Betly with Gaming1.

Southland Casino Hotel in West Memphis, Arkansas, recently completed a $320m expansion. The renovation includes a 113,000-square-foot gaming floor that features 2,400 slot machines, 50 live table games, dining options and a new 300-room, 20-story hotel with 12 penthouse suites.