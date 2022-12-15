Arkansas’ Southland Casino completes $320m expansion

The renovation includes a 113,000-square-foot gaming floor that features 2,400 slot machines and 50 live table games.

US.- Southland Casino Hotel in West Memphis, Arkansas, is celebrating the completion of a $320m expansion. The renovation includes a 113,000-square-foot gaming floor that features 2,400 slot machines, 50 live table games, dining options and a new 300-room, 20-story hotel with 12 penthouse suites.

The three-year project completes the transformation of the former racetrack from 750 gaming machines 16 years ago into a Las Vegas-style casino and hotel.

Delaware North CEO Lou Jacobs said: “The Southland expansion is the culmination of a legacy project for Delaware North. The completion puts Southland on the map as a true casino destination that will draw patrons from both near and far.”

Delaware North owns and operates Southland as one of its dozen gaming operations in the US and Australia. In Tennessee, Southland Casino Hotel has launched its Betly online and mobile sportsbook. The sportsbook is available via a website and a mobile app is available for download for Apple iOS and Android devices. Currently, 13 mobile sportsbooks are licensed to operate in Tennessee.

Arkansas sports betting sees record handle in September

Arkansas‘s sports betting handle hit a record figure of $21m in September, breaking the previous record set in June ($12m). The arrival of mobile sports betting in the state has helped drive the increase in wagering.

Saracen Casino in Pine Bluff had the highest handle at $10.48m. Of the total, $9.54m came through the casino’s app. The other casinos are Southland in West Memphis and Oaklawn in Hot Springs. Mobile sports betting went live in Arkansas on March 5.